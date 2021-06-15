The Small Business Administration received a complaint from a pro-life group that claims a Planned Parenthood subsidiary unlawfully got loans through the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.

The complaint, addressed to SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman and written by New Hampshire Right to Life President Jason Hennessey, states that the organization Planned Parenthood of Northern New England applied for a PPP loan and was given $2,717,300 in public monies as a result of its application.

The Christian Post explained that the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), which forces its affiliates to "submit to a rigorous PPFA accreditation review every three years," employs much more than the 500 people required to qualify as a small company under the Small Business Administration.

Among the things he said was that "businesses such as Planned Parenthood unlawfully applied to PPP and should not have their loans forgiven. "

Based on their tax returns, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England reported "a total gross revenue of $27,153,085 and net earnings of $1,562,789" in 2019, while the Planned Parenthood Federation of America reported "$274,186,594 and net earnings of $24,901,341."

In the letter, Hennessey argued that "these are not the type of revenue streams that are typical of a small business."

Furthermore, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Inc., according to Hennessey, does not qualify for a PPP loan because it's not even recognized as a Planned Parenthood affiliate. He also mentioned a May 2020 letter from the SBA to another Planned Parenthood branch that was rejected owing to its association with PPFA and staff count.

He expects that a letter will be issued to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Inc. asking repayment of the $2,717,300 first draw PPP loan award similar to how the SBA handled a PP affiliate that allegedly misrepresented its qualification and demanded the return of PPP funding.

Hennessey, on the other hand, claimed that "the roughly 5,000 members of New Hampshire Right to Life, and all taxpaying citizens of New Hampshire, are rightly concerned that PPP funds have been allocated to the nation's largest abortion vendor."

PPFA, he said "has an annual revenue of $2,341,200,000.00 and receives other government subsidies in excess of $618,100,000.00 every year."

According to Christian Post, this letter from New Hampshire Right to Life comes on the heels of a letter to Guzman from Republicans on the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship on April 15, raising concerns over Planned Parenthood affiliates continuing to receive PPP loans.

Following up on their previous letter to Guzman from April 15, Sen. Rand Paul and the other Senate Republicans serving on the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship wrote another letter to Guzman on May 10 informing him that the SBA had approved PPP loans "for at least two additional PPFA affiliates according to the most recent data posted to the Agency's website."

A $10 million loan was made to a Planned Parenthood affiliate, according to the statement. That's the highest possible loan sum available under the Paycheck Protection Program. The senators deemed the said amount as "unacceptable."