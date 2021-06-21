The U.S. is experiencing a steady decline in birth rates due to a number of factors. Falling fertility rates have been attributed to several factors, from changing laws that gave women access to contraceptives, women entering the workforce, and women prioritizing education over starting a family.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, women who have higher levels of education often delay childbirth to their late 20s or early 30s. Moreover, highly educated women report experiencing a "fertility gap" or having fewer children than others. Access to abortion may also be a factor that leads to lower birth or fertility rates.

Despite the steady decline of births in the U.S., one leftist group is pushing for more people to not have kids at all. According to Alpha News, an activist group called "Stop Having Kids" took to the streets in Edina, Minnesota to cancel children and parenthood. The group protested on 50th and France in Edina, where the activists held up signs that read "Normalize antinatalism" and "Women can be whole without becoming a mom."

According to the leftist group's official page, Stop Having Kids pushes for ideologies contrary to God's design as it is all about "promoting a world where children are not needlessly born" and "normalizing antinatalism, childfree living, contraception, [and] adoption" among others, and "destigmatizing parenthood regret, elective sterilization, abortion, and childlessness."

For these leftists, having children and parenthood is "irreversible, unnecessary, indefensible, and enduring form of harm." They justify their radicalized point of view by believing that their movement of refraining from having kids "radically [reduces] suffering and environmental destruction in the world."

These leftists who are pushing to cancel children and parenthood are flipping the narrative, saying that instead of those who don't have kids are the ones being called "selfish," it is in fact those who choose to have children are the ones who are "selfish" because "bringing someone into existence will bring about continuous avoidable harm for the person being born and others."

Stop Having Kids argues that one's very existence poses a threat and is harmful for one's neighbor. WND reported that the movement's Twitter account has only 88 followers despite having established the account since March. But this movement did not spring out of nowhere.

The group doesn't believe that life is a gift. It's as if the people behind the group regretted being born to this world, and it pushes this ideology on others as well.

In fact, it tweeted earlier this year that all of people's problems "could have all been avoided had you just never been born."

"But life is a gift?" the group asked. "No, not at all."

Eugenics as its roots

Stop Having Kids has its roots in the likes of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger and eugenics advocacy, forced sterilization, and birth control, which to this day is felt throughout the nation with Roe v. Wade. Since 1973, abortion has been made more accessible in many parts of the country, causing 62 million lives lost, as per FOX News.

Leftists and other radical groups such as Stop Having Kids are all pushing the same narrative to cancel children and parenthood, teaching women that they can only have children after they've had wildly successful careers or have become financially stable. They also promote abortion to drive down birth rates, radical environmentalism to wage a war on humans, and a utilitarian worldview for equality.

The solution to this is bipartisan pronatalist programs and policies from the government, such as the expanded Child Tax Credit that provides support to parents and families. According to CNBC, the Child Care for Working Families Act is a proposal that would support lower and middle-class families through reduced-cost child care, which may also encourage parents to have more children.