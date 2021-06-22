The Chinese Communist Party is fighting back to denounce the testimonies of those who appeared at the "Uyghur Tribunal" earlier this month. The tribunal was heard by a panel of United Kingdom-based lawyers and rights experts who were investigating abuses against the Muslim minority in Xinjiang, China. The first of several hearings was held over four days and is set to produce a report in December to decide if China is guilty of genocide. CCP officials vehemently deny it and are now on a campaign to disqualify testimonies heard during the tribunal.

According to Breitbart, the CCP officials through the state-sponsored "People's Daily" newspaper is campaigning against the "Uyghur Tribunal" in which witnesses exposed the torture and slavery at Chinese concentration camps. During a press conference on Friday, CCP spokesman Xu Guixiang in Xinjiang decried the "Uyghur Tribunal" as "illegal" and branded the witnesses as "actors." Xu claims that the British tribunal was organized by "Western anti-China forces and East Turkestan [Xinjiang] organizations" and groups who were "secessionists advocating Uygur 'independence.'"

"[The Uyghur Tribunal] has invited a dozen so-called anti-China experts and scholars to prove a nonexistent lie of 'genocide' by the Chinese government against the Uygur ethnic group," Xu argued, calling the tribunal a "shameless act."

"It is unbelievable for some Western countries and international organizations to regard their false stories as evidence and it is also laughable for the court to put the habitual liars as witnesses," another Xinjiang spokesman at the press conference declared, calling the witnesses at the tribunal "actors."

According to Channel News Asia, "Uyghur Tribunal" vice-chair Nick Vetch promised that there would be an unbiased, "impartial" investigation into China based on this month's evidence sessions and the sessions to take place in September. Vetch had also given China the opportunity to defend itself against the allegations, but said that the tribunal has not received any word from the CCP.

Instead, in typical fashion, the CCP is using its state media to campaign against the tribunal, calling its participants "liars" and "actors."

Earlier this month, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denounced the tribunal, telling CNA, "It is not even a real tribunal or special court, but only a special machine producing lies."

However, the evidence is undeniable. A peer-reviewed academic paper by Adrian Zenz, a top researcher on China's Xinjiang policies, revealed that the CCP's regional policies can reduce minority births by 2.6 to 4.5 million in the next 20 years, BBC reported. The new study revealed that China's birth-control policies in the Xinjiang region will be able to decrease the population of ethnic minorities to just 8.6 and 10.5 million by 2040, versus 13.1 million as projected by Chinese researchers before Beijing decided to crack down and control their population growth.

"This [research and analysis] really shows the intent behind the Chinese government's long-term plan for the Uyghur population," Zenz told Reuters. The report indicated how CCP authorities "planned to subject at least 80% of women of childbearing age in the rural southern four minority prefectures to intrusive birth prevention surgeries, referring to IUDs or sterilisations."

Al Jazeera reported that one of the first witnesses at the "Uyghur Tribunal" recounted how women in the Chinese concentration caps in Xinjuang were subjected to rape and forced sterilization as a way to control Uyghur women.