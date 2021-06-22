April Moss, a reporter for CBS 62 in Detroit took to the airwaves on Sunday to announce in between weather reports that she is blowing the whistle in the mainstream media company's allleged discrimination. This is the second instance a local reporter went off script in defiance of a large network in recent times.

"I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing on its employees," Moss said during a weather report on Sunday, as reported by WND. The CBS reporter, who joined the company in 2012 and is currently a Weekend Weather Anchor on CBS 62 and CW 50, did not give details on the alleged discrimination going on at her station.

A Central Michigan University graduate, Moss has a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications and Political Science and is currently at Pennsylvania State University to continue her studies in Meteorological and Atmospheric Science. The anchor from the mainstream media company is also a member of the National Weather Association. Her profile revealed that her hobbies include "skiing, kayaking, and just about any outdoor activity with her husband and sons."

Newsweek reached out to Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe to shed light on Moss' allegations, but his only response was that he would interview Moss just as he did with Ivory Hecker, formerly from Fox 26 in Houston. Hecker famously also went off script during an on air reporting to accuse Fox Corp. of "muzzling" her to "keep certain information" from their viewers. She then declared that she was speaking to Project Veritas to discuss "recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox."

According to the Epoch Times, Hecker was told by Fox executives at her station ordered her to stop posting about the drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Her pitch on Bitcoin was also flatly rejected by network managers because they believed that Black viewers would not be interested in the story. A day after her on-air declaration, Hecker was terminated from FOX 26.

Hecker went on to call FOX News a "strange, slightly unhinged corporation" that she wanted to part ways with since August 2020. She claimed that "they wanted to bring me up to the network" on the condition that she would "get in line with the narrative," The Daily Beast reported her saying. A FOX News spokesperson admitted that Hecker did have one meeting with network executives but she was "never offered a job with the network." Hecker said in her interview with Project Veritas' O'Keefe, "I want to tell true stories without fear of if it fits the corporate narrative."

Moss is set to follow in Hecker's footsteps with her recent declaration. Viewers are awaiting her interview, which is likely to be released on Tuesday night.

"We are observing a movement of inspired media insiders coming forward, and more insiders will be compelled to speak out against corruption and wrongdoing in the very near future," a Project Veritas spokesperson told Insider.

A video of Moss' declaration was uploaded to Gab and received thousands of responses from the pro-free speech platform's users. Some of their comments say: