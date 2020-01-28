(Photo : ⓒ Official White House Photo/Tia Dufour) President Trump approves bill to protect churches and other houses of worship from violence



The Trump administration has approved a bill on January 24th that would provide millions of dollars in federal grants to churches, nonprofit organizations, and other houses of worship. The bill will protect against violence amid growing hostility toward religion, especially anti-Semitism, the Christian Post reported Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump pointed out at the East Room of the White House last week that "we should work together to eliminate the very evil anti-Semitism and anti-religious intolerance in the face of attacks on Jewish synagogues, mosques and churches."

Trump said he would sign a bill authorizing $375 million in federal government subsidies to help the worshippers, religious groups and nonprofit organizations protect them from violence.

"We are committed to building a nation where every community is secure, every family is safe, and every child can grow up in dignity and in peace."

The bipartisan authorization, which sharply increased the funding for the Nonprofit Security Grants Program, allows chapels to apply for $100,000 in subsidies. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives by voice vote, and passed the Senate by Unanimous Consent.

This measure is due to the growing number of anti-Semitic violence and attacks in New York and New Jersey, and two separate shootings, in April 2018 at Paul Way, California, and in October at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In the case of Christian churches, 26 people were shot to death at the First Baptist Church, at Sutherland Springs, Texas, in November 2017.

In addition, one of the churches in White Settle, Texas, was hit late last month, sparking renewed concerns. Two were killed but was taken out by Jack Wilson, the church's volunteer security chief. His quick action was praised as heroic and helped prevent further carnage.