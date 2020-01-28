Grammy Awards, Kirk Franklin, ‘Jesus the King, because it is all about Him’

(Photo : ⓒ Screenshot: Grammys) Gospel singer Kirk Franklin gives an acceptance speech at the 2020 Grammy Awards show, Jan. 27, 2020.

Kirk Franklin won the award for Best Gospel Performance for his song "Love Theory" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

According to Franklin, "Jesus Christ is the king. He is the only one who has received the award."

"Gospel music has so many incredible talents and I'm so humbled to be in that category with some of the greatest to ever do it," said the singer at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

He added: "I am such a fan of all these incredible men and women that I get to tell the world about Jesus the King because it is all about Him, amen?"

Franklin also won the award for Best Gospel Album Award for "Long Live Love. " He also prayed for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who recently died in a helicopter crash.