Trump, at a National Prayer Breakfast, "America is the result of our faith"

(Photo : ⓒ Official White House Photo / Joyce N. Boghosian) U.S. President Donald Trump gave a speech at a National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6, 2020.



U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of faith and religious freedom at the 68th National Breakfast Prayer held in Washington, D.C. Many politicians, including Vice President Mike Pence, and Christian leaders attended the meeting.

"So far, we have done many great things, " Trump said in his speech. "The wonderful things this country has achieved are the result of the prayers and faith of the American people. "

"But there are still a lot of people who don't like what we're doing right now, " he said, calling for support in November's presidential election. "We are creating one of the most prosperous and inclusive nations in the world that does not discriminate between race and religion," he said.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the U.S. Senate rejected the impeachment charges of President Trump. President Trump appeared at the prayer hall, showing the Trump's acquittal news on the front-page.