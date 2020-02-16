The Brazilian President Said He Believed in Jesus in front of 140,000 people in the Christian Event 

(Photo : ⓒ Youtube screenshot)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended the Christian event "The Send," which drew 140,000 young people, according to the U.S. Christian media Charisma News on 11.

Fox News reported that President Bolsonaro was not invited directly, but said it was because he wanted to go there for historical events.

Thousands of people applauded when President Bowosonaru stood on stage and asked for prayers. He also declared that he believed in Jesus and that Brazil belonged to God, and that he was moved to tears after prayer.

The event took place at three stadiums: Sao Paulo's Brasilia Nacional Stadium, Morumbi Stadium and Allianz Parque Stadium. Other than this, 1.7 million people watched the event through the live stream.

The event was organized by collaboration among several international missionary groups, including YWAM (Youth with a Mission), Lifestyle Christianity (Lifestyle Christianity) and Lou Engle Ministries (Lou Engel Ministries).

Andy Byrd, one of the organizers of the event, said, "God's ability was full of healing, miracles and signs in all three stadiums." All these events were to raise Jesus' name and prepare the next generation to change the world."

Last year, The Send event drew about 60,000 attendees in Orlando, Florida, with 250,000 watching online. The purpose of the event was to declare a "war on inaction" and encourage Christians to share the gospel, according to the organization's website.

The Send event began with intercessor Lou Engle. Lu Engle and his team, who have been hosting the annual "The Call" event for 18 years, said they felt the Lord was fulfilling the mission of The Call.