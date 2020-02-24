Asian Churches' Make Efforts to Stem the Spread of Covid-19

(Photo : ©Creative Commons) City Harvest Church, located in Singapore. The church decided to suspend offline meetings and offer Sunday services online.

The Covid-19 has prompted churches in Asian countries to take precautions to contain the virus, the U.S. Christian media outlet Church Leaders reported recently.

Singapore currently has 77 confirmed cases of Covid-19 patients, six of whom are reported to be in critical condition, according to the report. Singapore's Ministry of Health announced that while churches may continue worship services, they should "work toward prevention, such as halting or delaying unnecessary programs." Some churches are said to have suspended all worship and meetings for two weeks because the virus has been confirmed among parishioners.

In addition, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a home quarantine order to all employees who had contacted an infected person at Grace Assembly of God, one of the largest churches in Singapore.

Reverend Wilson Teo was admitted to Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) last week after being infected with the virus. At least one other employee was also hospitalized for treatment.

Reverend Theo recently told the parishioners that his fever had subsided. He also shared more about God in NCID, "My time in NCID has allowed me to wait for God while controlling my feelings for all the recent events. Although we may not fully understand why God allowed this to happen at the General Assembly of Grace, I am sure that we will overcome the current situation with unity and courage because our eyes look at him and are focused on God in our hearts."

Through a prayer gathering called the "Ground-up Prayer Movement" initiated by parishioners, members of the church, from young to old, are praying and fasting for the church and the nation, the media reported. Certain church members, aged between 15 and 25, have vowed to "pray for the church every night."

"In times like this, we have to pray for the public and for Singapore, for the hospital staff, and for China," Vincent Chu, Singapore's pastor, said while speaking at the rally on a live YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, preventive measures in Hong Kong have been on a steady rise, with Cardinal John Hon Tong of the Catholic Church in Hong Kong approving the mass online, the media reported. The Catholic Church has also asked those attending in person to wear masks. Songs were forbidden except for short hymns. But Tong announced that the Mass will be suspended for two weeks thereafter. It is also said that even Wednesday's event marking the beginning of Lent's Day has been canceled.

In addition, the Christian non-profit organization, "Gospel for Asia," asked Christians around the world to spend time praying for those affected by Corona19, according to the media.