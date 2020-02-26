Rev. Jeon Kwang-hoon Discusses March 1st Independence Movement Day Rally in Letter From Prision

(Photo : © Christian Today) Jeon Kwang-hoon

Rev. Jeon Kwang-hoon, president of the the Christian Council of Korea (CCK), who was arrested on Feb. 24th, announced his letter on Feb 25th (local time) while he is in prison.

After Rev. Jeon explained the injustice of the cause, he is now preparing for the constraints and requesting a retrial.

"Moon Jae-in arrest Jeon Kwang-hoon mistaking that everything will turn out all right, but we would never step back," said Rev. Jeon.

Regarding whether to hold the March 1 Independence Movement Day rally, he said, "We are discussing with experts about the Gwanghwamun rally, including the March 1 Independence Movement Day rally, because of the Covid-19 virus, however, we will proceed the joint service."

"Thank you for the fight," he told supporters. "Like Lee Seung-man's speech, I give the party "Battle, Fight, Win."