CCIK Will Integrate Regardless of Rev. Jeon Kwang-hoon Arrest

The Communion of Churches in Korea (CCIK), President Rev. Kwon Tae-jin, Lee Ha, has decided to seek the integration of the two organizations quickly regardless of the arrest of Rev. Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Christian Council of Korea(CCK).

As Rev. Jeon Kwang-hoon was arrested on Feb. 24th , there were concerns that the merger of the two organizations, which had been on the fast track, would be a major setback.

According to the report by Rev. Choi Gui-su, the secretary general, Rev. Kwon Tae-jin and Rev. Jeon Kwang-hoon, met on the Feb. 21st and agreed on considerable details for integration. The agreement included a total of 11 items, including "CCIK and CCK merge unconditionally," "Respecting and inheriting the history of the two organizations," and "CEOs of the General Assembly will appoint Yang as co-chairmen," which was scheduled for Feb.27th.