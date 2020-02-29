ACN' Restoration Project to Rebuild Christian Village Almost Destroyed by ISIS

(Photo : © Aid to the Church in Need) Destruction in Batnaya

A major recovery program is underway to rebuild a Christian village that has been occupied by Daesh (ISIS) and had been almost completely destroyed.

Batnaya had been occupied for nearly two years by Daesh, during which the altars were destroyed and the statues decapitated.

Since the end of the occupation in 2016, only 1 percent of the 997 households remain in the village of Batnaya. About 300 have since returned to Batnaya, but the Christian Restoration Group, Aid to the Church in Need(ACN) that is overseeing the reconstruction work is hoping more people will come back.

The restoration program includes extensive plans to rebuild the Chadian Catholic Diocese Church, nearby chapel, parish hall, library, premature home, Dominican convent and children's room.Father Andrzej Halemba, director of ACN's project, said the program is "a new and courageous step to secure the future of Batnaya."

He added, "the situation is very chaotic, but we see the importance of hope."

The ACN will also help Christians to stay and support those who want to come back, according to Father Halamba.