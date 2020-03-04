Vice President Mike Pence With U.S. Coronavirus TF Team Prays to Overcome Coronavirus

(Photo : © White House/D. Myles Cullen) Mike Pence prays during a meeting with the US Coronavirus Taskforce. Source:

The photo of Vice President Mike Pence and other Coronavirus task force team praying on February 26, was released at the White House and began to float on social media.

Reverend Franklin Graham shared two pictures of Vice President, Mike Pence, and other TF team members praying on his Facebook page on Mar. 2.

"A touching & powerful photo of Vice President Mike Pence and the President's Coronavirus Taskforce praying when they met last week in his office. Thank you VP Pence and each one who is serving. Let's join them in asking God for His wisdom, direction, & help in the response to this virus" said reverend Franklin on his twitter.

A photo showing Vice President Mike Pence praying with members of the Coronavirus TF is a critical indication of the U.S. response to the deadly outbreak.

Vice President Pence took over the U.S. Coronavirus task force in late February amid concerns over the government's different levels of involvement.

The TF team was also expanded to include the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, Dr Anthony S. Fauci, and AIDS researcher Dr Robert R. Redfield.