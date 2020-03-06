(Photo : ⓒ China Aid) Chinese People Attend Worship Service Despite the Destroyed Church



The Voice of Martyrs Korea(VOM), recently reported that the Chinese government continues to oppress Christians by making new regulations while the coronavirus is raging.

The regulatory law, which consists of a total of six chapters and 41 articles, calls for religious leaders and churches to be fully committed to the Communist Party. Not only will a church that does not comply be shut down, but church leaders are subject to arrest.