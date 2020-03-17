Coronavirus Tests Provided from The Church of the Highlands to Help Up to 500 People Each Day

(Photo : ⓒ Brown Mechanical) Church of the Highlands campus in Grandview, Alabama.

The multi-campus church in Highland, Alabama, said it will also conduct drive-through coronavirus tests on the Grandview campus starting Tuesday, even for those who are incapable of paying the costs.

Residents of Alabama who are exposed to people with COVID-19 or suffering symptoms such as coughing or fever in cooperation with the Asurance Scientific and Christ Health Center can be tested on the Highlands campus at the Grandview Parkway.

Alabama's largest church said in a statement posted on its website that the inspection site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and run in consultation with the Jefferson County Department of Health.

To best allocate inspection resources, the number will be limited to 500 a day.

"The test resources are limited to those who show symptoms of coughing or fever or directly exposed to those diagnosed with COVID-19 because they are lacking nationwide," Highland Church wrote. "Please help protect these resources by not presenting if you are not certain you need to be tested."

The test results will be provided within 72 hours.

It also explained that a person coming to take the COVID-19 test "should self-quarantine until the negative COVID-19 test results are received."

Those tested in the field will be charged through their insurance providers, whether major insurance companies or Medicaid.

Meanwhile, the Highland Church is not alone in providing coronavirus testing.

The multi-campus Biltmore Church in Ashville, North Carolina, is conducting drive-through tests on a campus in Arden run by Buncombe County Health and Human Services.

The test will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays or depending on whether it is available for supply, according to Ashville Citizen-Times.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 3,487 cases of coronavirus infection in the U.S. and 68 cases of related deaths as of Monday The virus has been reported in 49 states, including the District of Colombia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

