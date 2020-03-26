Ariz. Christian U., Sets to Establish the First Cultural Research Center for U.S. Culture Based on a Biblical Worldview

(Photo : ⓒ Photo: Courtesy of ACFI) George Barna, executive director of the American Culture and Faith Institute.

A veteran researcher with Arizona's Christian University is preparing to set up the first center this week to restore the Biblical worldview and God's truth to all areas of American culture.

Announcing the opening of the Cultural Research Center at the ACU, the Glendale-based private university announced the agency was "the nation's top research institution on worldview." George Barna will be the center's research director.

The center will unveil the results of its first national research study, American Worldview Inventory 2020, on Tuesday. Barna claims the study is "the most elaborate investigation of the worldviews done in the United States."

We are thrilled to be able to establish a cultural research center at the University of Arizona Christian Studies with Dr. Bana," ACU President Len Munsil said in a statement.

We find that America is a bit free, morally, politically and culturally. Our founding values and biblical worldview seem dim. But we firmly believe that hope and cultural transformation is possible as well as that the CRC will play a big role as an important source of critical and credible nonpartisan research and information."

Barna is known to document and measure a wide range of Christian attitudes and to think about a variety of theological and political issues. In 1984, he founded the Banana Research Group, now the Banana Group, which he sold in 2009.

The main goal of the new center is to measure culture and the worldview Americans have. The CRC will carry out this through ongoing national surveys and distribute its results to media, professors, donors and ministry partners. The results they have gained will help identify and address cultural challenges while establishing the ACU as a leader in this field.

So far, no research center has focused specifically on tracking the American view of the world. That's exactly what the Cultural Research Center will do," Bana said.

"There has not been a research center specifically focused on tracking American view of the world," Bana said. "The Cultural Research Center will do so immediately." It also stressed that "as a non-partisan research group, we will never support a particular party or candidate and help the people focus on what they say."

The official launch event was planned but postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for this fall.