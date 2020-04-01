CDC Issues Domestic Travel Advisory for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

As of March 25, 41 U.S. states and 1 U.S. territory report some community spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)@CDC Facebook

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory on its website urging residents in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel" for the next 14 days due to extensive community transmission in the area.

The CDC said this advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply. These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules.

"On the recommendation of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the CDC to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors," the president tweeted.

For the tri-state area, the CDC's travel advisory is redundant, given that the governors of all three states issued "stay-at-home" executive orders more than a week ago according to Forbes news.

On March 20, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued what he called "the ultimate step" with an executive order "mandating that 100 percent of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services."

The same day, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also issued "stay safe, stay at home." to the state's residents which took effective three days later.

On March 21, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also issued a statewide stay-at-home executive order.