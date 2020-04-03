Medical Professionals Start to Pray on Rooftop Battling Coronavirus

(Photo : Angela Gleveas/Facebook)

(Photo : Jackson Health System/Facebook)

As the whole country fights the coronavirus outbreak, many doctors and nurses have started to pray together bringing help from above for patients and for the strength for their colleagues and each other.

There have been many photos of hospital staffs shared praying together on the rooftops and sharing from nurses testifying miracles receiving love and support from others.

Angela Gleaves, a nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, posted a powerful photo on Facebook Monday of her and four of her fellow nurses praying from the hospital's helipad atop in kneeling in opening their arms in prayer and also kneeling in solemnity, Today news reported.

Gleaves and fellow nurses Sarah Kremer, Beth Tiesler, Tanya Dixon and McKenzie Gibson joined together in opening their arms in prayer and also kneeling in solemnity asking for strength, protection and wisdom for everyone taking care of patients around the world.

"My best friend at work, Sarah Kremer, text me the night before, and said 'Hey I have this idea really laying on my heart, I wanna go to the helipad and I want to pray for everybody, and it was her birthday on Monday, and that was her birthday wish,"

"When you have a few extra minutes at work you take the time to go to the Helipad and pray," Gleaves wrote. "We prayed over the staff in our unit as well as all of the hospital employees. We also prayed over the patients and their families during this trying time.

"We also prayed for all of our colleagues around the world taking care of patients. It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God's presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer."

Miami's Jackson South Medical Center posted a photo Wednesday a group of medical professionals kneeling and asking for God's "guidance and protection"

"This is how we started our morning today. Our team said a prayer, asking God for guidance and protection while we are at work, and to keep us and our families safe," senior ER tech Danny Rodriguez said on the Jackson Health System's twitter. "This is how we started our morning today. Our team said a prayer, asking God for guidance and protection while we are at work, and to keep us and our families safe."

According to Fox News, of Florida's 7,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases, at least 82 patients are being treated at the Jackson Health System hospitals, and this medical team gathered in a circle to pray on the helipad.

One nurse inside Piedmont Newnan told FOX 5 that working on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 is hard and draining, but he said seeing the support left him feeling blessed.

Nearly every spot in Piedmont Newnan Hospital's parking lot was filled by Georgians showing of support for local health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

In video shared by FOX 5 viewers, residents drove by honking their horns, flashing lights and singing "Amazing Grace."

"We all felt touched by this. Everyone's eyes were wet," Nurse Naman Patel said. "We all left our family home to take care of patients. It's hard and draining. And to see this gives goosebumps. I feel blessed."

The photo of the praying nurses has lifted people's spirits online and brought many cheers and gratitude for many health care workers

"Love this and thank you all for praying for us all in this stressful, uncertain time," one Facebook commenter wrote.

"This just gave me chills,'' another wrote. "Y'all are seriously amazing! God is there with you all."