Americans Turn to Prayer to Support Medical Staff Fighting Daily Against COVID-19

Christians across the nation gathered together to support the medical professionals and staffs who are serving the sick everyday battling coronavirus.

People came at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Louisiana on Wednesday evening and asked local residents for invitation to join the prayers for Men and Woman who are working for patients fighting the notorious virus pandemic risking their lives inside the building. They lifted their hands toward the hospital and played the popular Christian song "Awesome God" to offer encouragement for the medical staff inside and bless them with their prayers.

"The concept is that sometimes we feel helpless in the community. We know what's going on and want to help, but there's only so much you can do. This is an opportunity for us. We can all do this," Jaime Gaudet, who is one of the event's organizers told Christian post.

"The people that are patients or providers in the hospital, they get tired and they're missing their family."

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,726 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 9,150 cases and the death toll to 310.

More than 100 cars visited the parking lot outside Poinciana Medical Center in Kissimmee, Florida where people honk horns and flash headlight to support and cheer the medical workers in the hospital according to Fox 51. To respect social distancing, the visitors stayed in their cars while flashing their lights and honking their horns in unison.

Multiple videos and pictures on social media show these touching moments and even medical workers join together to pray while in their scrubs and masks. In a hospital hallway and rooftop, pictures posted on Facebook pages showing medical staff gathered and tearfully prayed together for God's help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annie Penn Hospital in Reidville, North Carolina posted one picture on its official Facebook showing area pastors and medical staffs gathered in the parking lot outside the hospital for a "Gathering of the Hands" service. Chaplain Patricia Wright led the service, declaring that the community, hospital staff and patients will overcome these challenging times. " And although each participant stood far apart physically, everyone was united in purpose, which was a powerful demonstration of how we'll get through this pandemic: together." the hospital wrote.

People testify of the power of united prayers and show their gratitude for the support and love.

"Thank you Poinciana for this amazing encouragement tonight. Even though you weren't physically inside our facility, your spirit and positive energy were, "We are on this journey together. We love this community and above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life." Poinciana Medical Center told Fox 51.

Please continue to pray for those at the front lines who are battling the Coronavirus outbreak.