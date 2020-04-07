President Donald Trump’s Campaign Donates Meals to Hospital During Coronavirus Pandemic

(Photo : President Trump/Whitehouse )

President Trump's reelection campaign has been calling up local restaurants to anonymously get meals delivered to those on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in more than a dozen hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Washington state and Michigan, according to a report published Thursday by Fox News.

One source told Fox News, "They're doing it as a donor who cares," "So nothing politically is tied to it. ... We're just trying to, you know, show a thank you."

An employee of Giovanni's Italian Deli in Secaucus, New Jersey, told Fox News that an anonymous order was placed to be delivered to Hudson Regional Hospital.

"They only told us their first name. They called us, and they had us donate meals for the nurses and doctors - an assortment of things, 40 platters of pasta, salads, sandwiches. We're happy to do it. Trust me."

The campaign plans to continue and expand the effort as the coronavirus pandemic continues even though they have spent tens of thousands of dollars already, Fox News noted.

As of early Saturday, there were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus around the world and 60,100 people had died, according to Johns Hoskins University. In the United States, the number of cases stood at 278,458 with 7,159 deaths.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many Christians of the nation have actively responded to help others with generosity, Christianpost reported.

A faithful Christian Drew Brees, a 41-year-old quarterback of New Orleans Saints donated $5 million to fund charities to prepare and deliver 10,000 means a day throughout Louisiana.

"I'd say, hang in there and maintain hope," Brees told the "TODAY" show. "We've been through a lot of tough times together, whether it's hurricanes, oil spills, floods, and this is just another one of those bits of adversity that we're gonna come out better on the other side."

Mike Lindell's company MyPillow is making tens of thousands of masks each day as their workers have converted 200,000-square-foot factory into a facility to produce masks for medical workers. The company is making 50,000 face mask each day. Lindell has also urged Americans to pray and prioritize their families.

His company was working with the Trump administration and received information on the design and materials needed to make the masks, according to Christianpost.

"God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God," Lindell told Christianpost. "I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word. Read our Bibles and spend time with our families."