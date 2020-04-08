The Largest Number of 1,736 Deaths per Day Related to COVID-19 Recorded in the United States. Trump Will Consider Pausing the Funds of WHO

(Photo : Unsplash)

The number of new Coronavirus deaths in the United States increased by 1,736 people a day on the 7th to reach the previous maximum of over 400. The deadliest day in New York, the biggest epicenter, began to soar again.

President Donald Trump said, "The World Health Organization (WHO) has done nothing with a China-centered attitude." The president announced that he plans to put a pause on the funding to WHO. "We're going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO," Trump said. "We're going to put a very powerful hold on it, and we're going to see."

Before the White House coronavirus task force briefing, Trump stated, "They actually criticized and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it," "And they were wrong. They've been wrong about a lot of things. They had a lot of information early."

Trump said that WHO receives "vast amounts of money from the United States," adding it pays for the largest portion of the organization's funds. He said the organization "called it wrong." "They missed the call," Trump said. "They could've called it months earlier. They would've known. They should've known, and they probably did know. So we'll be looking into that very carefully."

This means that the WHO has to take responsibility for opposing the Chinese travel ban as the cumulative number of deaths in the United States exceeds 12,000, and the damage peaks.

According to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, as of 8:00 p.m. on this day, the cumulative confirmed number was 39,6223, and the death toll was 12,722. New deaths increased by 1736 people today, thus renewing the record death of 1344 people on the 4th in just three days. It was about 1,100 people on the 5th and 6th, and the number soared back again.

New York State also broke the record of 630 deaths on the 4th of the previous day, with 731 deaths per day. The flattened curve rises from 594 on the 5th to 599 on the 6th. Illinois and Louisiana also hit a record high each day, with 73 and 70 new deaths, respectively.

"The prediction of the White House's' 100,000 ~ 240,000 deaths' is estimated based on 50% of the Americans' participation in social distance," said Robert Redfield, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "Since 90% of Americans are participating in social distancing; currently, the number of deaths can be much lower than that." He also introduced that the White House Prediction Model was a mix of predictions from several institutions, and Washington State University's Institute for Health and Quantitative Assessment (IHME) estimated the actual number to be lower.

Anthony Fauci, director of the Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the briefing, "I am very worried and sad about the disproportionate damage to ethnic minorities and African Americans. "We have a difficult problem of exacerbation of a health disparity. We have known literally forever that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma are disproportionately afflicting the minority populations, particularly the African-American," Fauci said, adding that those are the same conditions that "lead to a bad outcome with the coronavirus."

"So we are very concerned about that. It is very sad. There is nothing we can do about it right now except to give them the best possible care to avoid complications," Fauci said. "This is because more than 70% of deaths in Louisiana and Illinois are black." President Trump also called it "terrible" and demanded more statistic data.