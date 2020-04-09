(Photo : blog.zoom.us)

With the emergence of COVID-19, many countries around the world started to do their works at home, and students are taking online classes. Zoom has been trendy among the remote-conferencing tools, but the company faced many privacy issues with the system. Following some states of US, Taiwan has also banned the use of the video conference platform "Zoom" because of the security problem involved.

BBC reported that the Taiwanese government has banned the use of platforms with security problems such as zoom in public institutions. Instead, they recommended using platforms such as Google and Microsoft (MS).

As the proliferation of Corona 19 became severe worldwide, the video conferencing platform Zoom, which showed convenient usability, enjoyed "Corona Special." However, there were many episodes where a third party came into the video conference, sending Nazi patterns or racial discrimination messages and displaying pornographic photos or videos, causing security problems. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned about the security issues of Zoom, and it was stigmatized by the forming of the new word "Zoombombing."

To make matters worse, Citizen Lab, a Canadian security company, revealed that Zoom's data was passing through a Chinese server, and even overlapped with "China Risk." In China, if governments require companies to disclose information, they must.

Particularly in Taiwan, they are currently in dispute with China. China claims to have a "one country, two systems" while the island's current president, Tsai Ing-wen, rejected the consensus. As there has been a surge in the possibility that Chinese authorities accessing Zoom's data, they took Zoom's security seriously and decided to forbid the use of Zoom.

Earlier in the United States, New York City, Nevada, and some schools in Los Angeles banned zoom because of security concerns. There are growing concerns about zoom's security problems worldwide.