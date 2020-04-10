Michigan Governor Shares Message For Children of the State: "Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are Essential Workers during 'Stay-at-Home Order'"

(Photo : Governor Gretchen Whitmer/Facebook)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared a video on Twitter Wednesday telling children that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy classify as essential workers and can continue doing their jobs during the statewide stay-at-home order meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Sitting in her home with her dog Kevin in her video, she said, "We heard there were a few kids in Michigan who had some concerns, so we wanted to let you know that I spoke with the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to let them know that they are essential workers and they can keep doing their jobs even though the rest of us are staying home."

"They're following all of the procedures we gave them to make sure they can stay safe and healthy,"

"Now, they did let us know that there was an increase in demand for the goodies that they leave behind for you all, so they may need to make some substitutions for this year's treats. But they are excited to visit you and simply ask that you be sure to listen to your parents. Make sure you wash your hands so that you can stay happy and stay healthy," the governor continued wearing a sweatshirt, with her fireplace roaring in the background.

Michigan ranked third in the nationwide tally of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, recording at least 20,346 confirmed cases, with 959 deaths by Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The video clip came a day before Whitmer was expected to announce an extension to the state's stay-home order, which expires April 13, The Detroit News reported.

The paper published on Saturday accused Whitmer of playing politics during the coronavirus pandemic, targeting President Trump's federal response to the public health crisis in a bid to secure her nomination as former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate according to Fox News.

"But she's also assumed the role of designated Democratic attack dog in this crisis, appearing almost daily on cable news shows to criticize the administration's handling of the virus response. That creates confusion about whether Whitmer is advocating for her Michigan constituents, or carrying out her duties as co-chair of Joe Biden's presidential campaign, or worse, serving her own ambition to be vice president." Detroit News noted.