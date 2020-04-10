Kansas Limits Size of Church and Funerals to 10 or Less Heading into Easter

(Photo : Governor Laura Kelly/Facebook)

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order limiting the number of people at church gatherings and funerals to 10 people or fewer ahead of Easter Sunday.

The order is effective as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

"As Holy Week gets underway - and with Kansas rapidly approaching its projected 'peak' infection rate in the coming weeks - the risk for a spike in COVID-19 cases through church gatherings is especially dangerous," she stated on Tuesday afternoon at a press conference, according to Christian post.

Kelly said it was a "difficult decision" to include worship services and funerals, which had previously been exempted.

"Church services and funerals are still considered essential under state law. Counties cannot ban either events. "Kelly emphasized; Kansas City News noted.

"I've said repeatedly during this crisis that we will adjust to circumstances as they develop to make sure we do everything we can to protect Kansans."

The Democratic governor encouraged clergy and faith leaders to find alternative forms of worship as many churches voluntarily began virtual services already.

"All faith leaders to embrace alternative forms of worship that do not involve in-person congregation."

"Churches are livestreaming services and bringing their parishioners together over Facebook Live for Bible Study. They also are looking for alternative ways to observe their rituals," continued the governor.

Of the town's population of 4,000, more than 1,000 - some 27 percent - are age 65 and older. That age group is especially vulnerable to the COVID-19, according to health officials, Kansas City News reported.

Cathy Bien, the director of communications of the Church of the Resurrection, based in Overland Park, said Kelly made the right call.

"We need to protect our congregants and our community," Bien said. "We'll continue to offer all of our worship services and other services online as long as we need to and as long as our leaders and medical professionals tell us to."

Rick Behrens, a pastor from the Grandview Park Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Kansas, told The Star that church would have "welcomed the governor's decision regarding churches three weeks ago."

The church members already have joined video conference call for services since March 15, with no problem, Behrens said in a statement.

"We trust that the Spirit of God is at work through all the essential workers, the servants in hospitals, laboratories, and nursing homes and through local leaders like Governor Kelly," Behrens said in a statement.