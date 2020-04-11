Christian Author Survived From Coronavirus “It was the Power of Prayer”

(Photo : Dan Burke and Stephanie Burke/Facebook)

A man with a lifelong lung condition survived the coronavirus and recalled his experience as a miracle and a "deep and dark spiritual warfare". He shared his gratefulness for people's prayer on Facebook and said it was the power of prayer that he could overcome the virus.

Dan Burke, a Christian author was put on a ventilator and thought he was facing a death sentence. But God had a different plan for him, Fox News reported.

The founder and president of the Avila Institute for Spiritual Formation, an online Catholic learning center, Burke recently wrote a book, Spiritual Warfare and the Discernment of Spirits, which he said helped him during his "battle of battles."

"I know I'm alive because of your prayers," he shared in a Facebook Live video on Sunday after thousands rallied around the world. "There's no way I should have come out of that ICU," He added.

During the interview with Fox News, he recalled telling his son when he first heard about the virus months ago, "If I get it, that will be it for me." That feeling worsened on March 17, when he and his wife Stephanie started showing symptoms of COVID-19. A few days later, they both tested positive in the ER.

On the way to the hospital Burke finished his will. "I have been hospitalized more times than I can count. However, this one was different. This was a deep and dark spiritual warfare." Burke told Fox News. Before being put on the ventilator, he said he loved his wife for what both believed could be the last time.

Three days later, however, he was removed from it, and was discharged on March 27. Burke is now recovering at home with his wife.

"I am grateful that I have studied and lived this reality so deeply before facing this kind of storm," Burke continued on his video.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 1,447,466 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide. The United States has reported the most cases, with 399,929 - and 12,911 deaths, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, according to Popculture News. Worldwide, there have been 308,215 recoveries from the respiratory illness.