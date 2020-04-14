Stephen Curry Celebrates Easter Sunday at Home

(Photo : Stephen Curry's Instagram) Stephen Curry celebrates Easter Sunday

Even through Coronavirus, Stephen Curry is continuing to spread positivity to the world on social media.

"Yep. Finally a reason to bring this suit out and wear it...nowhere. It's about Jesus every day! John 20:18" #Resurrection Sunday shared the NBA Star, joking on Instagram about having nowhere to wear his Easter Suit. "It's about Jesus every day!" He claims on Easter Sunday spending time with his family at home as he calls this time of gathering a blessing.

Curry posted a bible verse on his Instagram page and reminds many believers to stick with him during this time of Easter service.

"John 20:18 18 Mary Magdalene went to the disciples with the news: 'I have seen the Lord!' And she told them that he had said these things to her."