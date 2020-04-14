Tim Tebow mentions about maintaining the faith in Jesus or falling apart.

(Photo : Tim Tebow's Twitter )

Throughout the darkness of these current times, Tebow exclaims on social media to not lose faith in Jesus. Within this disaster, he explains in his videos to keep your faith never fails to remind Christians why Jesus died on the cross and resurrected on Easter day.

"I know Easter looks different for all of us... but I just want to encourage you that Jesus is the same today as He was yesterday, and He'll be the same tomorrow!"

He talks about the reason why we should celebrate Easter and continues to encourage many Christians to keep their faith strong. He calls it: "The greatest trade of all time"

"It's not about how good we are, how much money we have, or what we bring to the table. It's about what Jesus did on the Cross."

Tebow continues to engage with many believers online and expresses his love towards God.

"We need to compare when we accept Jesus for what he did on the cross rising from the dead we go from sin to righteousness, dead to alive, darkness to light, bondage to freedom, separation to united to Christ, lost to found, baggage to purpose, slave to son, and death to paid for. That's what trade is, the best part of trade is that it's free. It's a gift; a free gift of eternal life.

"It's a perfect relationship, that he was willing to sever, because he wants the relationship with you that will never be severed. That's why Easter is so amazing."