Virginia passes law to extend discrimination and protections to LGBT community

(Photo : Pixabay ) LGBT Festival in NYC

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Saturday, April 11, 2020, that he has signed the Virginia Values Act. He created protections that ban discrimination towards the LGBTQ community and the legislature makes places in housing, employment, public spaces including credit applications.

"We are building an inclusive Commonwealth where there is an opportunity for everyone, and everyone is treated fairly. No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are."

The legislature clearly sends out a message that all people are welcome to live, visit, or work in Virginia with freedom.

Senator Adam Ebbin stated, "sadly, during times of crisis like these, discrimination rises, and its effects become more apparent. When jobs are scarce and housing unaffordable, the reality of who you are must be an additional hurdle to putting food on the table or providing shelter for your family. This law provides important new protections."

He stated that discrimination tends to be rising and however it is affecting many people who are living in Virginia. By creating this law, people are encouraged to live with freedom without any discrimination.

"This new law will bring protections that Virginians need to live, work, and access services free from discrimination and harassment. I am grateful to Governor Northam for signing this legislation, and to the broad coalition of dedicated advocates, legislators, constituents, faith leaders, and members of the business community, who worked together to pass the most comprehensive civil rights bill in Virginia's history this session."