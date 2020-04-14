New Jersey Megachurch serves the community with 26,000 pounds of relief supplies on Easter Sunday

(Photo : Liquid Church/Facebook)

A New Jersey-based multisite megachurch responds to COVID-19 by distributing approximately 26,000 pounds of relief supplies in Easter Baskets including food, toilet paper, and hygiene kits to those in need on Easter weekend.

Liquid Church, one of New Jersey's fastest-growing churches officially launched in 2007 by Lead Pastor Tim Lucas, is working with Convoy of Hope, a disaster relief ministry to get emergency supplies to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Parsippanyfocus News reported.

Those who registered at the church's website by filling out an "Emergency Relief Request" picked up the basket on Saturday morning. Some were delivered to the doorstep for seniors and those quarantined at home.

"On Saturday people can drive-up in their car, we'll drop the basket or box of supplies in their trunk, and then they drive-off. No muss, no fuss, and no contact. On Easter, we celebrate how Jesus sacrificed himself to love and serve us, so it's a blessing to serve our community this way," added Lucas.

"For senior citizens or those quarantined at home we have a special plan in place. Our team will make doorstep deliveries on Easter Sunday. We want our vulnerable neighbors to know that God sees them, so we'll deliver hope right to their doorstep!"

Liquid Church Outreach Director Kristin Hosen told The Christian Post that they had been talking with Convoy of Hope for about a year about how to "serve those on the fringes of our community."

"When we saw how COVID-19 was starting to impact our state, we knew Convoy of Hope would be an incredible partner," Hosen said.

"Sure enough, they responded with essential relief supplies that would support our community during the pandemic. We are one of many organizations in New Jersey that Convoy of Hope has partnered with to help those most affected by this pandemic."

While working to meet the physical needs of the community in coronavirus pandemic with its Easter Weekend Outreach, the Liquid church provided the spiritual needs of its neighbors by livestreaming 13 Easter Services via Church Online on April 10 to April 12.

With the vision of "Saturate the State with the Gospel of Jesus Christ," the non-denominational Christian Church has seven campuses in Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Somerset, and Union Counties according to its website(http://liquidchurch.com).

Parsippanyfocus reported that over 5,000 people experience Liquid Church's worship services in New Jersey and around the globe through church online each week.