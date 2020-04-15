Gov.Abbott Seeks Right Ways to Reopen the State: "Texas is Essential for the Future America Economy"

(Photo : Gov.Greg Abbott/Flickr)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Hannity on Monday that Texas is essential to reopen America economically and they need to find the way to open business at the same time to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

"We don't want to regenerate coronavirus spread. We want to find the right strategy," the republican governor emphasized, "we're working on strategies as we speak with medical experts and business leaders to find the right strategy so we can unleash our economy." He added.

He said that we could learn from the past two months how so-called essential businesses are dealing with the coronavirus threat.

"There have been some businesses that have been open while at the same time, we've been reducing the spread of the coronavirus," the governor said to the host, "so we need to learn from the strategies about what works and allow other businesses to deploy those strategies while we are ensuring that we continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus."

The governor noted that Texas was the number one state in the United States for job creation last year, leading in Gross Domestic Product

"It is essential for the future of the United States of America economically. America needs Texas to get back to business." "We want to open. Texans love to work. Texans are dying to get back to work," He said to the host.

The host Sean Hannity concluded, "I think most states can reopen even sooner than later. We don't have to wait until May 1," mentioning the date when President hoped to begin easing the restrictions by the coronavirus pandemic.