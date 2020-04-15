Francis Chan Believe COVID-19 Is a Great Opportunity for Christians to Show the World How They Stay Strong Even During This Time of Hardship

(Photo : Youtube Channel(Crazy Love))

Francis Chan offers prayer topics and encouragement to Christians during this time of the pandemic through his YouTube channel. Chan was a former pastor at Cornerstone Community Church in California and recently headed to Hong Kong for mission.

He mentions that people tend to lose their genuine thoughts as time passes, and "naturally default to myself, and I don't think about what's going on. And during this time, it's crazy. It's so easy for us to lose what we're supposed to be all about which is to be these people who are loving, that are concerned that hundreds of people every day are dying, and many headed to an eternity apart from Christ. I used to be like this in high school. When I first believed, I would just look at all my friends and I would just be just so concerned about the eternal salvation but sometimes the longer you're in church you can almost get sidetracked by other things and believing they're the most important."

The First prayer topic Chan presented was to not lose your love. He mentions that "you stay loving during this time. Really be thinking God I love you, what do you want me to do out of love for you and to be looking at the others around you in love and going God, how can I serve these people because this is one of the greatest opportunities we've ever had as a church where people are open to talking about serious things, life-and-death things, and suddenly we're no longer in control."

The second topic is not to lose your joy. He declares "Don't lose your joy like the bible commands as Philippians 4 says, rejoice in the Lord always." He goes on to say "I know it's a weird time where you can't gather together as a big church and we're even trying to break up the churches into smaller clusters and you can find some disappointment where I wish it was like this, I wish it was that, but man don't stop. Don't stop rejoicing in the fact that right now, you can be alone in your room, even if you're isolated, and be in the presence of almighty God. You and Him in a room together. You alone with the Creator of the universe. We have to rejoice in that always. And not just that, but the joy it brings. And this is what we've been talking about for years now, that we don't need the giant crowds or anything else. If I just have a couple of people in the room with me and we take of communion, there's a way in which Christ is present there like in no other setting."

The third topic is to not lose your peace. "And, finally, I just want to say don't lose your peace. We are people who are supposed to be fearless, absolutely fearless. The number one command, the most oft repeated command in Scripture, is fear not. I think of Christ's words in John 14 when he says something like this: Peace, I leave with you. My peace I give to you. I do not give to you like the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid."

"In my Father's house are many rooms, and if it were not so I would have told you. I'm going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me, so you can be with me where I am. What do I have to fear? If I die, for me to live is Christ and to die is gain. When have you ever feared gain? Or getting into the presence of God? I hope you have this peace with you."

He then encourages people more about expelling their fear. "We have the peace that He says that if you seek first the kingdom of God, all these things shall be added to you. So, I walk around going, man, what could go wrong with me today? I know Him. I don't fear death. He's going to take care of me while I'm on this earth. And when it's my time to go, it's my time to go."

"You guys, this is at the core that the resurrection of Christ took away all of that fear. This is a time where we can thank God and say: God, it is so good that I am with you and nothing, nothing can separate me from your love. I'm loved by you and nothing can separate this. No disease, no death, no life, angels, principalities-nothing can separate me from the love of God. Thank you, God, thank you that I can be alone with you. Thank you that you dwell in me, that I'm not alone, and that I don't have to worry about the future."

Chan also adds that people should not isolate themselves, mentioning that people will just go easy on themselves during this time they can get use to being isolated. He then continues "But we know that is not the Church that Christ wanted. He wanted such intimacy between His children, just like every parent does. You want your kids to have this bond this inseparable bond. And, so, we can do all things through Christ. That means even during this time."

Finally, Chan asserts that this time was what people have been working for and thus should not waste this opportunity. He states "We Are Church, you know this is what we've been working for, for seven years. And it's kind of crazy that for seven years we've been preaching: Come on guys, we've got to get ready. There's going to come a day when we can't get in these big gatherings. And there's going to come a day when you're going to need to know how to by yourself, no matter where you are thriving in your walk with God."

"And that you can gather with other believers and you can build each other up. Take advantage of this time. Don't miss this opportunity. This is one of our greatest opportunities for reaching out to our lost world and showing them that we haven't lost our love, joy, or peace even at this moment. The enemy can't take that away from us."

"We love the Lord Jesus Christ, and His Church is alive and well."