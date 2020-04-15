Apple Release iPhone SE(2020) Priced at $399 Pre-Order Available From April 17th

(Photo : Apple Website )

Apple finally released the second version of iPhone SE(2020) that people have desperately waited. The preorder is open through the Apple website with three different colors: White, Black, and Red with starting at $399 with 64GB. Preorder will begin Friday April 17th, and expected to receive the product by April 24th.

The buyer will have three storage options 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, each priced at $399, $449, $549, respectively. The display feature at 4.7inch Retina HD display, slightly bigger than the previous model(4.0 inch).

New iPhone SE will include many top-tech features as the signature model like iPhone 11 pro. It is equipped with A13 Bionic processor (the fastest chip in a smartphone), Qi wireless charging, True Tone display. The camera is also similar to the iPhone 11 with a single rear 12-megapixel camera with a 28-millimeter f/1.8 lens with Portrait Mode, Smart HDR, and optical image stabilization.

According to the press release "The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way - including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos - while still being very affordable," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone SE features the industry-leading performance of A13 Bionic that enables great battery life, takes stunning Portrait mode and Smart HDR photos, shoots amazing videos with stereo audio, is great for games and super fast web surfing, and is built with the same industry-leading security features our customers expect. We can't wait to get iPhone SE into customers' hands."

More details can be found on the apple latest Newsroom.