Franklin Graham Encourages U.S Churches to Obey Authority Continuing To Be the Church

(Photo : Franklin Graham/Flickr)

Conservative Pastor Franklin Graham encourages U.S churches to obey authority with social distancing and following guidance of the government to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 on Ben Shapiro Show Sunday.

"We need to obey those in authority. That's what the Bible teaches," the son of the late evangelical leader Billy Graham said. He also emphasized churches should do what they are called to do by God.

"The churches are not shut down," Graham said. "I think more people are attending online services than they did when they were meeting in person," "the church needs to continue to be the church." He continued.

"But I'd just encourage pastors across the country to obey those that are in authority. And I think that's what the congregations would expect us to do," he said, calling the virus very infectious and deadly. "Especially for those who have underlying health issues, this could be a death sentence," he added.

The Christian Post reported that Graham told Shapiro that Christians should not stop the work but need to be careful. "We just need to do things differently, he explained. "practicing social distancing is wise."

The pastor is also the CEO and president of humanitarian aid organization Samaritan's Purse and noted that their organization recently set up a team in New York, where 8,627 people have died from the new coronavirus. They also have set up and sent dozens of healthcare professionals to Italy, "which is not receiving help from anywhere in the world, The Christian Post noted.

Asked about his opinion about Christian's participation in politics, Graham said, "I encourage people to pray to God to lead the capital staffs. We need Christian voice in the state and local politics, school boards. I encourage Christians not only to vote but to get involved politically. We can have Christian candidates. They can also run for office and win. I have conservative values and I think we have the right to be heard," he added.

"We shouldn't compromise. We should hold onto what the Bible teaches us about. We have the right to build voice."