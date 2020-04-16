Justin Bieber : Accept the Free Forgiveness that Only Jesus Offers

(Photo : Justin Bieber's Instagram ) Justin Bieber shares why Easter Sunday needs attention.

Justin Bieber posted a video of himself taking an online service on Easter Sunday. He Shares the true meaning of Easter and sends out an important reminder that God loves everyone. Through Bieber's Instagram, many of his fans reached out to him for the good news that was said online. He continues to motivate his fans and reminds us throughout Easter that God is great at all times.

"REMINDER! God who created the sun, trees, grass, birds, mountains, lakes, oceans, LOVES YOU! He loves you so much that he came to earth in human form, lived a perfect sinless life, to make the ultimate sacrifice! He would die on the cross to take the punishment for the wrongs that you and I have committed! Then he rose from the dead to defeat death! Meaning now when we accept and believe what he did on the cross and we die we actually graduate into eternity where there is no pain, heartache or shame at all! We will live in eternity in complete bliss!"

Bieber shares a message about the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made for us stating that we are imperfect sinners yet, loved by the only God.

"Jesus loves us so much that he came to earth to make the ultimate sacrifice just for us."

Bieber states that this is an exciting news and we must be engaged with God. Although we are sinners, God accepts us as his own sons and daughters. He continues to remind everyone that God loves us in every way possible.

"THIS IS WHAT EASTER IS ABOUT AND THIS IS GOOD NEWS."

"We don't have to earn god's love, we just get to accept the free forgiveness that only Jesus offers! It's that simple! Accept and receive!! not earn and deserve! I AM GRATEFUL THIS EASTER THAT JESUS ROSE FROM THE DEAD SO THAT I NO LONGER HAVE TO DIE AND BE UNCERTAIN OF WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT BUT I KNOW I WILL GRADUATE TO A PLACE WHERE THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS PAIN!!"