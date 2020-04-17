California Churches sue Newsom over Stay at home order due to CoronaVirus.

(Photo : facebook, youtube)

According to Foxnews, Three Southern California churches that want to keep their doors open during the coronavirus outbreak sued Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials Monday, arguing that social distancing orders violate the 1st Amendment right to freedom of religion and assembly.

Newsom's stay at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19, has closed businesses except for essential ones. It has also barred group gatherings, and this has been an issue with many churches in California.

"The state does not get to dictate the method of worship to the faithful."

"If a Californian is able to go to Costco or the local marijuana shop or liquor store and buy goods in a responsible, socially distanced manner, then he or she must be allowed to practice their faith using the same precautions."

States and local governments have differed on whether houses of worship must meet social distancing rules. Some states have provided a degree of exemption for religious activity.

"The Middle for American Liberty, a conservative non-financial gain, submitted the lawsuit in the federal court docket for the Central District of California on behalf of 3 pastors and a person parishioner in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, East of Los Angeles. Attorney Standard Xavier Becerra and officials of San Bernardino and Riverside counties are also named as defendants."

Although church gatherings are not known to be essential in California, churches are defending themselves that they are practicing social distancing by having service in a drive-in theater on Easter. However, Newsom issued a statewide keep-at-residence order closing all non-vital firms, banning gatherings and urging inhabitants to only go away home for essential visits. Many churches started questioning the idea of essential and non-essential.

"On Easter Sunday, numerous churches held drive-in solutions for congregants who listened on their car radios from parking heaps. The suit claims smaller residences of worship may possibly not have the know-how to stream solutions online."