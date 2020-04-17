Mississippi mayor nixes ban on drive-in services after DOJ intervention

(Photo : Getty Images )

After the DOJ intervention, the Mayor of Mississippi ended the ban on drive-in services Church services Churches started holding due to the COVID 19 outbreak.

The drive-in style religious gatherings, which were banned after Easter, are now cleared since the mayor sensed that there are no problems with people being in their cars with their windows up for social distancing.

The City of Greenville issue fines for parking lot services, there are many concerns of critics of the ban who announce that religious institutions are treated unfairly. There tends to be concerns due to the unfair treatments that were given. Logically, there are comparisons of Christians banned from having drive-in service with their windows down, with drive-in restaurants free to continue their business.

"The City of Greenville fined congregants $500 per person for attending these parking lot services while permitting citizens to attend nearby drive-in restaurants, even with their windows open."

Mayor Errick Simmons said in a press conference on Wednesday streamed over Facebook live.

"Today, given the definitive guidance from the governor, in the city of Greenville we will allow drive-in and parking lot services in the city. So as long as families stay in their cars with windows up."

As of today, churches are strongly encouraged to hold church gatherings in the ideas of drive-in services.