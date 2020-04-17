Michigan Anti-Whitmer Coronavirus Lockdown Protestor Blasts Whitmer

(Photo : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES (JEFF KOWALSKY))

Michigan people have swarmed over Michigan Capitol in objection for Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict "stay-home order." For miles, thousands of drivers clogged the streets, demanding an ease on restrictions so they can go back to work.

The protest, called "Operation Gridlock," was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund, a DeVos family-linked conservative group. The Facebook event called on attendees to "TAKE ACTION IN LANSING" but "Not on foot - STAY in your VEHICLES!"

However, people ignored organizers' pleas to stay inside their vehicles. Instead, many got out of their cars and crashed the front lawn of the capitol building, with some chanting, "Lock her up!" and "Open up Michigan!"

The Democratic governor last week issued one of the nation's strictest stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, choosing not to align the state with a federal agency's revised list of critical infrastructure, which would allow some Michiganders to return to work.

Though the list is advisory, Whitmer's decision to tighten instead of loosening restrictions has sparked a backlash from Republican legislators across the state.

According to Politico, "The governor's latest-stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to be in force through April 30, has been criticized as too restrictive and confusing for businesses. While people can still buy alcohol and lottery tickets in person, the order closes businesses that sell products such as hardware supplies and gardening seeds. The order has also affected grocery stores and department stores, some of which have roped off sections not deemed as essential to comply with Whitmer's order."

Governor Whitmer expressed that she is "really disappointed" to see people assembling outside and not wearing masks. She was also concerned that untold numbers of people may have touched gas pumps to get to Lansing, potentially spreading infection.

"We know this rally endangered people," she said, and "It will put more people at risks and could prolong how long we need to be in this posture."

She added, "It's OK to be frustrated. It's OK to be angry. If it makes you feel better to direct it at me, that's OK, too. I've got thick skin. And I'm always going to defend your right to free speech."

Meanwhile, Operation Gridlock organizer Meshawn Maddock told foxnews about this protest, "Almost all of the people got into their cars with the people that they have been sheltering with, packed a snack, drove to Lansing to show their protest. The most fun that they had was in the last 48 hours making signs."

"I have to admit, it felt a little fun for a few minutes, because it has been so depressing," Maddock added. "Michigan has been just under tyranny. We had to lay off seven employees of our own."

"The only thing I can tell you is it feels like shameless self-promotion," Maddock said. "How much attention has she gotten from this? How much attention does she continue to draw?"

This was referring to Governor Whitmer criticized for wearing a custom-made "That woman from Michigan" T-shirt during an appearance on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" earlier this month and wondered how unemployed workers felt about the stunt.