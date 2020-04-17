(Photo : facebook) Mozambique Local Church

Jihadi Terrorists killing Christians in Mozambique seek to establish government rule from 'Allah'

Violent actions were taken places under Mozambique, as Christians were killed from the Jihadi terrorists. The U.S. news outlet reports that the militants released a video after a recent attack that killed innocent people.

Jihadi demands to the fearful residents, "we want everyone here to apply Islamic law."

According to the churches and rural development in Mozambique, churches have been active in since the late 19th century, and Islam was established in Mozambique long before then. From the start of the 1940s to the beginning of 1974, the south of the country was large, and the center held traditional beliefs and the North was essentially Muslim.

In a recent video, fearless Jihadist stated, "we don't want a government from unbelievers, we want a government from Allah,"

"The video gives the world a glimpse at the militants' identities that have largely remained secretive and hidden. They are believed to be members of a group called Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jammeh. The group is known locally by the name al-Shabaab but is not believed to have any affiliation with the extremist faction active in Somalia and Kenya that goes by the same name."

"No Mozambique insurgency has yet made it onto the agenda of SADC's Organ on Politics, Defense and Security which is mandated to address such regional threats," Fabricius stressed.

"Armed groups have been randomly targeting local villages and terrorizing the local population and affiliated Islamic State groups that have wreaked havoc in sub-Saharan Africa, the Sinai, Libya, as well as Iraq and Syria. Bishop Lisboa said there are young disillusioned residents in the area impacted by poverty who are being led to join violent groups."

"Authorities must take immediate and effective action to protect everyone in the region, including by ramping up lawful security measures, and carrying out investigations into all the recent attacks with the aim of bringing suspected perpetrators to justice."

It is stated that killings of ordinary people by armed groups have been ongoing in Cabo Delgado since 2017. Members of a local group, known as Al-Shabab have been carrying out coordinated and simultaneous attacks against civilians and government institutions including police headquarters.