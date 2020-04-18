(Photo : Facebook 'Rick Warren')

How to Build Your Life on a Strong Foundation

Pastor Rick Warren encourages many Christians to follow Jesus on a daily basis. He explains how to build one's life on a strong foundation to begin. Substantially, Rick Warren states that there are three different results of staying firm from putting God's words into practice:

1. You'll have a controlled mouth: "Those who consider themselves religious and yet do not keep a tight rein on their tongues deceive themselves, and their religion is worthless" (James 1:26 NIV).

2. You'll have a caring heart: "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress" (James 1:27 NIV).

3. You'll have a clean mind: "keep oneself from being polluted by the world" (James 1:27 NIV).

Pastor Warren compares the wise one and the foolish one in the book of Matthew to prove a point that some people may be living a different life than reality. Rick Warren continues to convince Christians to compare and contrast their lives.

"The foolish man builds his house on sand. When a storm comes, the house falls with a great crash. Jesus says people who hear his teachings but don't put them into practice are like that foolish builder."

"The wise builder, though, builds his house on the rock. When rain and winds come, his house stands firm." Jesus says, "everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock"

In order to build a strong foundation, one must practice how to get closer with God by putting in effort into God's words. As Rick Warren moves on to talk about the book of James, he also mentions that there are life changing stories once you practice what the bible teaches, and it tends to be an important process. He comes off vigorously stating that it is necessary to open up to Jesus Christ starting from today! He states a question and then shares a short prayer regarding faith, repentance, and a follower of Jesus Christ and gives the community hope that there are ways to encounter the Lord.

What are some specific ways your life has changed by practicing what the Bible teaches?"

"As you read James' evidence of genuine Christianity, did you see yourself there? If not, I hope that you'll open up your life to Jesus Christ today. Here's a prayer to help guide you. Jesus, I believe that you died for me on the cross. I repent of my sins and ask you to forgive me. I want you to come into my life, and I want to spend my life following you."

If you prayed that prayer, God will forgive your sins and give you a new start. Now have the faith and courage to start following Jesus by practicing what you've learned from God's Word."