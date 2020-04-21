North Korean Leader Had Cardiovascular Procedure, All First-Class Pyongyang Medical Staffs Dispatched

(Photo : Pixabay)

According to North Korean media daily NK on 20th, North Korea's Supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, recently had a cardiovascular procedure. By adopting North Korea's internal source, NK reported, "Chairman Kim has undergone cardiovascular treatment at the Hyangsan Medical Center, a dedicated hospital of the Kim family, located in Myohyangsan District, North Pyongan Province on the 12th and is receiving treatment while staying in a special neighborhood near Hyangsan."

The internal source told NK, "The procedure was directly performed by the surgeon in charge of Kimman You Hospital in Pyongyang. Also, all top surgeons from Chosun Red Cross General Hospital and Pyongyang Medical University Hospital were dispatched to Hyangsan Medical Center. The condition of Kim has improved, and most of the medical staff returned to Pyongyang on the 19th. Only part of them remains in Hyangsan Medical center looking after Kim."

Previously, Supreme leader Kim didn't show up at Kim Il-sung's birthday the most important holiday in North Korea, which brought up many speculations about the health problems related to Kim. North Korean Media, such as Chosun Central Communications, told on the 16th, "On the day of the Sun, Choi Ryong Hae, Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, and many high military officials visited Geumsusan Sun Palace, but there was no presence of Kim." After taking over the supreme leader position, Kim never missed this event.

There was also a period when Kim did not expose himself early September in 2014, and the National Intelligence Service confirmed in the report that Kim had undergone surgery to remove the cyst on the ankle.

South Korean authorities are cautious of this information, mentioning that the period of incubation is shorter than in 2014. A spokesman for the Ministry of Unification, Hye-sil Cho, said during a regular briefing on the 17th, "North Korean media have not yet reported Kim's visit to the Geumsusan Palace, so it is not appropriate to give a deliberate comment on the intention."

On the 20th, Chosun Central News Agency reported that Kim had sent a message celebrating the 60th birthday of the President of Cuba, Miguel Mario, indicating that he is doing regular work.