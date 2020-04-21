Pastor Robert Morris : "We were able to reach that 300,000 number through online services"

(Photo : facebook) Dallas Texas Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris

Robert Morris, the pastor of Gateway Church shared on his Facebook last week how God has been faithful to His Church despite the vicious coronavirus pandemic. Recently the church offered its virtual service via livestream because of stay-at-home orders and drew over 300,000 attendants online.

"In 2000, when God spoke to me about founding Gateway Church, He said that we would build a church of 30,000, which reaches 300,000 in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, 3 million people in Texas, 30 million people in America, and 300 million people around the world, Pastor Morris shared on his post.

"It's so fitting that right before our 20th anniversary, we were able to reach that 300,000 number through our online church services," He added.

"We do not believe God sent this plague to our land, but we DO believe that He has absolutely used what the devil meant for evil and has turned it for good," He emphasized.

Pastor Morris also posted a photo of a handwritten note by Wayne Drain who has served Gateway Church with his musical talents. "Pastor Robert Morris, I had a picture of Pastor Robert preaching behind his own pulpit. It was on an Easter morning. I heard that his church would be about three things: messages, music and miracles. Wayne Drain, 1999"

Gateway Church is a multicampus church in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in Texas with more than 30,000 people attending each weekend according to its website.