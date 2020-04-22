Paula White engages with Christians : "He has already given you the victory!"

(Photo : Facebook, online sermon)

Paula Michelle White-Cain is an American pastor, author, and televangelist. Paula shares a powerful message throughout the pandemic and continues to give hope to the community by sending out a daily reminder through her social media.

Pastor Paula White quotes, "I call an end to every battle draining you spiritually, emotionally, physically and financially in Jesus' name."

For people who are struggling spiritually throughout the pandemic, she speaks to remind Christians to call upon Jesus.

As the Coronavirus Pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, Paula white ministries have been on the forefront of meeting needs through the City of Destiny.

Paula quotes, "Satan knows your name but he calls you by your sin. God knows your sin but He calls you by your name!"

She demands to Christians that we are known to be God's child. As she continues to remind Christians that there is power within prayer, she claims that there is nothing the blood of Jesus cannot handle.

"He has already given you the victory!"

During her online sermons, she states a verse that catches the audience.

"The Lord appeared to him at night and said: "I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place for myself as a temple for sacrifices. When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people."

"If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land.

"Now my eyes will be open and my ears are attentive to the prayers offered in this place. I have chosen and consecrated this temple, so that my name may be there forever my eyes and my heart will always be there."

Paula states, when we don't hear the word, don't do the word, in judgment, God removes himself and when God removes his hand, the enemy has free rein to come.

Pastor Paula continues to remind Christians that God is a good God. If one disobeys God, there will be consequences; however, God is not a God that's out to get you.

She also states an example of idols and explains that idols can be anything that we give more glory to. People often wonder what kind of idols there can be before God. Paula says children and spouses can also be a great example of idolizing. "When one disobeys God, all the promises are based on harking, hearing, and doing."

"When we don't do the word and hear the word, the judgement of God removes himself. When God removes his hand, the enemy has free rein to come."

The point of Paula's sermon is to help Christians focus their eyes and hearts on God. God is the healer of the land and in order to be healed, one must obey the Lord and come upon him especially through hard times.