Federal Judge says churches can hold worship services despite 10 person gathering limit.

(Photo : Pixabay )

Federal Judge says Kansas Churches can hold worship services despite 10 person gathering Limit.

People are known to be following social distancing protocol during quarantine. Yet, a federal judge decided this week that Kansas churches may hold worship services despite an executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Christians try to prove out that church gatherings are more important than other activities that are going around in the world such as shopping malls in Kansas.

The States' ban didn't provide an exemption for religious groups, even though it explicitly allowed bars and restaurants to stay open if they take social distancing measures. Shopping malls and libraries were also allowed to remain open.

The social distancing policy was overly broad and treated the churches differently than secular activity. Broomes said in his ruling that churches were likely to prevail on the claim that prohibiting in person services violated their religious freedom.

"Plaintiffs have made a substantial showing that development of the current restriction on religious activities shows religious activities were specifically targeted for more onerous restrictions than comparable secular activities," he said.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday as the churches are now hoping to request an injunction to the order. Kansas Governor, Laura Kelly approved an executive order banning gatherings of over 10 people, including religious services. With the temporary restraining order in place, churches are held together upon their request.

"The decision came after Pastor Stephen Ormord of First Baptist Church of Dodge City and Pastor Aaron Harris of Calvary Baptist Church of Junction City filed a complaint against the executive order."