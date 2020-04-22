Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Acknowledged by North Korean Speakers

(Photo : Flickr / Benjamin Jakabek)

North Korea claims no coronavirus cases. However, it has been reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA), that North Korean lecturers have informed people concerning the confirmed COVID-19 cases in several areas.

It was reported by two sources that the Government in North Korea held lectures and have taught all communities about the COVID-19 pandemic in order to warn people. During the speech, the instructors openly stated that COVID-19 was spreading in three specific areas.

A resident in Ryanggang province, who demanded anonymity for fear of retaliation told RFA, "They held a lecture session for all the residents titled 'Let's all work together on the coronavirus quarantine project to successfully implement the Supreme Leader's policies.'"

"The speaker at the lecture publicly stated that there were confirmed coronavirus patients among the people. They said that the Korean Workers Party's quarantine guidelines had not been implemented properly by us, and that this caused serious damage to the people's economy. The speaker appealed to us all to prevent further damage to society so we can together win the war against the coronavirus," the resident added.

He continued that people were confused with the announcement since North Korean authorities have been claiming no confirmed COVID-19 cases. "They were wondering how it could be possible when the authorities had been claiming that there were no victims in North Korea thanks to the party's thorough emergency quarantine measures."

"The speaker reiterated that North Korea has the most superior socialist healthcare system, making it the country with the fewest confirmed cases in the world," said the resident.

The three areas that the speaker mentioned having confirmed cases were Pyongyang, South Hwanghae province, and North Hamgyong province. However, the resident was skeptical about this information. The resident questioned, "North Hamgyong and South Hwanghae are located at the top and bottom of the map of our country, and Pyongyang is in the middle. Can you believe that there are confirmed cases in only these three areas?"

"If the virus spread from the northern end of the country near the border with China to the southern end, it means it has to have spread across the entire country."

Another person from Pyongyang told RFA anonymously that he had the same lecture, "The lecturer told us we should be proud that we live in the country with the fewest confirmed coronavirus cases because of our socialist medical system and healthcare policies. They even told us that we should pledge our undying loyalty to our leader for providing us with such a great healthcare system."

However, the attendees were criticizing authorities for not doing the right thing, "They say that the Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un did nothing for residents who are struggling to make ends meet. They are criticizing the authorities for blaming the people for failing to implement the party's quarantine guidelines instead of themselves."

Previously, on April 1, Pyongyang announced to the world that they were 100% successful in constraining the virus, and not a single person was infected.

Pak Myong Su, director of the anti-epidemic department of North Korea's Central Emergency Anti-epidemic Headquarters, told the foreign media, "Not one single person has been infected with the novel coronavirus in our country so far." North Korea has quarantine of entire counties near the Chinese border and canceled political events to take preventative action

Meanwhile, According to Korean media, DongA, reported that an official who secretly visited a sauna while being quarantined was caught and sentenced to death. Also, many additional rumors suggest that the North Korean government is using forceful action to constrain the virus because they lacked the medical facilities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is known to have doubts about North Korea's claims, considering North Korea's economic situation and poor medical facilities.

"We have to remember that many women and children in North Korea are suffering from malnutrition," said Dr. Nagi Shafik, Previous director of the WHO Pyongyang office.

Dr Shafik added, "I believe North Korea will report COVID-19 confirmation to the WHO, but there may be insufficient resources to determine whether people are infected."