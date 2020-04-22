Georgia Republican Gov. announced that certain businesses can reopen this week.

(Photo : Facebook )

Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced that certain businesses can reopen this week. Although there are warnings of many public health issues, the Government states that they will take care of the pandemic if it gets worse in certain areas, what they call a hot spot.

Governor Kempt stated, "fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons, and massage therapy businesses can reopen as early as Friday, April 24. Theaters and restaurants will be allowed to open on Monday, April 27, while bars and nightclubs will remain closed for now."

As President Donald Trump leaves the decision to the government, Governors have taken a stand and provided people freedom by helping citizens loosen their social distancing restrictions.

Even though Corona Virus has been spread among Georgia and reached a peak, Kemp doesn't seem to care about politics but wants to focus on business. Kemp tends to be more concerned about people who are losing their business than the increase of confirmed cases.

"According to an influential model often cited by the White House, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Georgia hit its projected "peak" for daily deaths 13 days ago, on April 7."

The model states that Georgia is in heat due to an increase of cases and are overwhelmed of being relaxed. Individuals currently believe that isolation is an important process to decrease the cases shown.

"But that same model predicts that dozens of people will die each day in the coming week. And to limit a resurgence of the virus, the model says that Georgia shouldn't start relaxing social distancing until after June 15 -- when the state can begin considering other measures to contain the virus, such as contact tracing and isolation."

Kemp also stated on Monday, that no local ordinance can restrict the openings, which will be implemented statewide. "In the same way that we carefully closed businesses and urged operations to end to mitigate the virus' spread, today we're announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy," he told reporters.

Kemp understands the measures and encourages people to be relaxed even if the case increases.

"We're probably going to have to see our cases continue to go up," but said the state is more prepared to handle it. "If we have an instance where a community starts becoming a hotspot, then, you know, I will take further action. But right now, I feel like we're in a good spot to move forward."