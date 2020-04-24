Calvary Orlando church partners up with 'Convoy of Hope' to share 100,000 meals and hope.

(Photo : Facebook )

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Calvary Orlando church in Winter Park, Florida did not disappoint but served the Lord by giving away 100,000 meals. Partnering with Convoy of Hope, it is stated that the church gave thousands of families a week's worth of food Easter morning. Doing something for the community has driven the entertainment industry.

It is stated that Executive pastor Manny Rosario knew they needed to partner with Convoy of Hope to provide 10 million meals during this pandemic.

"Convoy of Hope is excited to partner with local churches all across the country as we provide 10 million meals to those affected by the coronavirus," says Jeff Nene, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. "Calvary Orlando has been an amazing partner and we are encouraged by their efforts to distribute 100,000 of those meals."

Convoy of Hope's Disaster Services team is consistently among the first to respond to disasters at home and around the world.

Orlando church has been standing up strongly even through the pandemic to help others who are in need.

"We had people in the parking lot waiting by 2 a.m. and we weren't scheduled to begin until 9 a.m.," Rosario says. "But we had to start the event at 8 because the police told us that traffic was beginning to back up onto the interstate."

Even with the distribution of groceries taking place in two lines, one in the north and one in the south parking lot, Pastor Rosario estimated there were 15,000 people attempting to make it to the church campus.

"As each car pulled through, volunteers, outfitted with gloves and face masks, brought four bags of groceries to the vehicle. The bags contained family-sized portions of food (the kind typically sold in wholesale club stores), including canned goods, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, sports drinks, and much more. Rosario says they were able to load around 2,500 vehicles with groceries before they ran out."

There is positivity and love shared among the church in Orlando as they are wishing to be a chance to be the church, they expect it to be.

"Although we couldn't attend the church like we normally would, it gave us a chance to be the church," Hankins says. "I will never forget putting a pack of water into an elderly lady's backseat. She turned to look at me, and I heard the sound of her crying, muffled through her mask: 'God bless you! God bless you!' That moment opened my eyes . . . Serving on Easter Sunday showed me the huge impact that one Christ-like action can have."

"But providing groceries wasn't the only thing going on Easter morning at Calvary Orlando. Lead pastor Ed Garvin was livestreaming an Easter message that people could enjoy from their homes or on their phones in their cars as they waited in line."

"This was a small way of us for us to say, 'We're thinking about you, we're with you,'" Rosario says. "If we can share hope by giving some groceries and letting them know they're not alone, we want to do it."

"Judging by the countless positive verbal and online responses to the grocery giveaway, Easter message, and Easter at Our Home outreach, Calvary Orlando succeeded in giving thousands of people hope on a never-to-be-forgotten Easter Sunday."