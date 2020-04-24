UMC leaders urge African Americans to stay healthy to survive the pandemic.

(Photo : UM News )

Church leaders urge African Americans to stay healthy to survive the pandemic. American United Methodist black church leaders issued a call to action in the fight against COVID-19.

African Americans are dying from the disease at a disproportionate rate in the U.S. African Americans seem to be losing many lives stating congregations must take social distancing and other safety guidelines seriously.

Black churches are staying connected with their community churches as they are terrified of Covid-19. The report shows that at least 80% of people who died were African American people in Chicago while the African American population in the city is as low as 30 %.

"We are uninsured, underinsured, low income or possess many of the pre-existing health conditions that are high risk," he said.

"It is real, I pray everyone takes it seriously," he said. "We must adhere to guidelines. There is a thin line between faith and foolishness."

"It is such a blessing to be in connection with colleagues, we share sermons, virtual meet and greets ... I have gotten closer to colleagues; we pray for one another.

Within the disaster, African Americans are currently staying connected with their community.

"God is using this time to get people more connected."

Meanwhile the pandemic, African Americans are strongly encouraged by their community church and have faith to believe that the world will be normalized. Although they are afraid, they remind themselves that they are vulnerable people.

"So much of our ministry is focused on the physical building, now we are not in a building," he said. "We are not physically together but we can stay emotionally attached now more than ever."

"These men and women are so vulnerable; they need very basic things. You don't know Jesus is all you need, until Jesus is all you got," she said.

"COVID-19 has been a changemaker. The challenge is to do life and ministry in new ways," said the Rev. Michael Bowie, incoming director of SBC21.