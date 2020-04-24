As Pastor Tony Spell was released from EBR Parish Prison "I will not give up my rights to preach the word of God"

(Photo : Facebook )

As Pastor Tony Spell was released from EBR Parish Prison, the church community was excited to see him being released for his non guilty charges.

Pastor Spell's father, Timothy Spell has spoken out on Facebook to prove that his son isn't guilty from doing God's will.

"I never thought I would call a policeman a coward ... but today is a first! Every member of the Central Police Department that was complicit in the arrest of Pastor Tony Spell is EXACTLY THAT! Today, they arrested him on trumped up charges (SEE THE VIDEO PROOF) of aggravated assault. He NEVER even touched the individual or came within 10 feet of him. He was backing up a bus on HIS OWN CHURCH PROPERTY! They are arresting him because he continued having church when they said not to. No matter your thoughts, what he did was not against the law."

Spell's peer, Linda Havens Bristow also spoke out to help and support Pastor Spell.

"Bro. Timothy Spell, this was in my Bible reading today. As soon as I read it , I thought of all who have come against Pastor Tony Spell. God is keeping a record. Praying for you all.

20 Thou sit test and speakest against thy brother; thou slanderest thine own mother's son. 21 These things hast thou done, and I kept silence; that I was altogether such an one as thyself: but I will reprove thee, and set them in order before thine eyes. (Psalms 50:20-21 KJV)

As Pastor Tony Spell was being released from the prison, he stopped to talk about his non guiltiness and his experience inside prison.

"I cannot give up those rights, God forbids me to give up those rights. I will not give up my rights to preach the word of God."

"I was arrested by the central police department that led me into a trap and half a dozen officers handcuffed me. While I was in prison, I preached to the inmates. I want to give hope to every Christian in this nation today. You don't let anybody take your rights to go to church. You don't let anybody take your rights to assemble. You stand strong and don't ever forget that Jesus Christ is the savior of this world. I am not guilty of any charges that I have been accused of. I am not guilty of assault with a deadly weapon. I am not guilty of defying any orders. The only thing I'm guilty of is practicing my faith which was given to me by Jesus Christ himself."

Pastor Spell doesn't seem to be terrified of law but he tends to be strong enough to hold services again.

"Thank God who is here today who stands with me. I will see you in church tonight at 7:30."