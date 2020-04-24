(Photo : Flickr)

A national Christian conservative legal nonprofit resumed in-person worship services on May 3 while following appropriate safety protocols, arguing that "now is the time to act" after weeks of in-person services being suspended due to COVID-19.

The Liberty Counsel this week announced an initiative called Reopen Church Sunday, encouraging churches to open their doors on the Sunday before the National Day of Prayer observance on May 7.

"The president's proposed guidelines identify places of worship among venues that should be allowed to reopen under phase one of the reopening process as long as they "operate under strict physical distancing protocols."

People are stating that churches are now more essential than ever, and the services give out a variety of options for each other's health.

"Churches are now more essential than ever to bring comfort, hope, and help to the people they serve," he said. "Each church is different and each one must assess when and how best to reopen."

"Churches may also consider reopening with a variety of service options, which may a combination of: (1) reduced seating inside the church; (2) parking lot services for those who cannot get or do not want to participate inside the church; and (3) online service for those who are unable to attend or who are in a higher risk category due to age or predisposed health conditions."

"Some people won't be able to get inside the church; some people may not want to go inside the church. The other option to happen at the same time is a parking lot service. Those people in the parking lot can participate in the worship service that's being done on a limited basis inside."

By limiting the size of attendance at church, people are welcomed to keep social distancing. Although some people say it's correct to reopen churches, some Christian leaders are skeptical of the idea of reopening churches so soon.

"My concern is many churches have spent years building trust in the community but will lose it with one decision to prematurely gather, further spreading the virus to healthcare workers and the vulnerable," "Let's be in our cities for the sake of our cities."

"CMDA ... recognizes the importance of churches gathering together for worship, teaching and fellowship," Barrows said. "CMDA also acknowledges that God has commanded His people to assemble together. However, in Romans 13:1-2, God commanded Christians to obey the government authorities He has established over us."

Churches are having hope for this opportunity to get together as a community.

"We have pastors that have been praying about when they would turn that corner," he said. "Amazingly as I am talking to some, they independently picked May 3. That is the timeframe that they wanted to turn the corner and reopen the church."