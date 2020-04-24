Missouri Becomes the First USA State to Sue Chinese Government Over Coronavirus

(Photo : Twitter / Eric Schmitt)

Missouri became the first state to sue the Chinese government for hiding the danger of coronavirus. Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and since then, over 2.5 million people have been infected worldwide, and the USA alone records 889,999 confirmed cases and 50,363 deaths.

Not only did COVID-19 kill many Americans, but it has also destroyed the American Economy as most of the states have issued "stay-home" orders, limiting non-essential business gatherings which closed down business and left millions of people without a job.

The civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court by GOP state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, claiming Chinese officials are "responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians."

The number of Missouri deaths statewide increased by 215 on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases rose to 5,963.

"In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real-thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table," Schmitt added.

"The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease," said Schmitt, who is seeking damages."They must be held accountable for their actions."

On Wednesday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch also showed her plan to sue the Chinese government for their irresponsibility, joining Missouri. There are about 4,716 confirmed cases and 183 deaths recorded in Mississippi

Fitch made a statement "Too many Mississippians have suffered as a result of China's cover-up. They must not be allowed to act with impunity. Mississippians deserve justice and I will seek that in court."

"During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment - thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable," the Missouri lawsuit said.

Republicans in Congress have proposed a bill allowing Americans to sue China over the coronavirus. Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. Tom Cotton proposed the legislation, which would amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and enable citizens to hold China accountable in federal court.

Nearly two dozen GOP lawmakers asked the Trump administration to move against China in the International Court of Justice on Monday. They said China violated the 2005 International Health Regulations by suppressing critical information about the outbreak and disease.